Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TARO stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.