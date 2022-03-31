TAP Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

XOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

