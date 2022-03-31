TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

