TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 449 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

