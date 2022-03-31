TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 1,159 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

YUM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.28. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,913. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

