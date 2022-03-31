TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. 622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

