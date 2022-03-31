TAP Consulting LLC Invests $91,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,405. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

