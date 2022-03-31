TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $129.39. 55,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

