TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.08. 2,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

