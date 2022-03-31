Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SKT opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

