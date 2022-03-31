Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Talon Metals stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.