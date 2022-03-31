TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 646,231 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 680,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

