Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up to $332.59

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $332.59, but opened at $339.46. Synopsys shares last traded at $333.48, with a volume of 241 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.53.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

