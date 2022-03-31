SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.21. 392,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

