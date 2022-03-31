Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. American Trust bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

