Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.06). 1,211,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 669,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

In related news, insider Robert Hutchinson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,580.04).

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

