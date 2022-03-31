Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $10.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.82. 18,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,099. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.