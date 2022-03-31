Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $215.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BIOVF remained flat at $$22.75 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

