Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.