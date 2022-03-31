SVB Leerink Trims Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price to $9.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.