SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $777.53.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $567.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

