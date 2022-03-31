Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

