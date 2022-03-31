Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

