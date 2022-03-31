SuperLauncher One Day Volume Reaches $23,713.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $23,713.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,241 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

