Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 146,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

