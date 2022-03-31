Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,441,106 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
