Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SNPTF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.52. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

