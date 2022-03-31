Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SSUMY stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

