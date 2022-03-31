Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,195,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

