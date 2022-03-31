Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

