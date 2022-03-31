Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. American States Water has a 12-month low of $74.86 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

