Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

