Strs Ohio Has $1.56 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of RL stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

