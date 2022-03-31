Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

