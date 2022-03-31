Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 16,649 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $242,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.79 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.