Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

