Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SDIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 123,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

