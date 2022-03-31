Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Cap of $16.83 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $121.74 or 0.00261290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.89 or 0.07191951 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.01 or 0.99945934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars.

