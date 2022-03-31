Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 4,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

