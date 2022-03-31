Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,110,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

