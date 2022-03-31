STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

