StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.52

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

