Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a P/E ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after buying an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the period.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

