StockNews.com Upgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 25,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XOMA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.