StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

