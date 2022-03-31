StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
