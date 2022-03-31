StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.