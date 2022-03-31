StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

