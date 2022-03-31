StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenaris (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
