StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

