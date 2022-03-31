StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of SLP stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.