StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sempra by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
