StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

